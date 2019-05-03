news, story, article

Accra, May 3, GNA — The Revived Africa Organization, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) is to offer vocational training to the poor and the needy in all the 16 regions in Ghana to empower them to go into productive ventures.

The project, which started first in the Greater Accra Region, has so far trained 22 people.

Mr Penuel Aryee, Founder of the NGO, disclosed this at the Central Regional graduation in Accra where 58 students passed out.

It was on the theme “Arise Africa for self-Sufficiency”.

Mr Aryee said the NGO, which was established in 2015 was aimed at supporting the less-privileged in the society by offering them the necessary vocational training.

“We are offering them courses such as electrical, decorations, auto mechanic, beautician, music, art and craft and film training,” he said.

Mr Aryee commended the graduating students for going through their courses successfully and expressed the hope that they would put whatever they learnt into productive venture.

Mrs Linda Kankoh, Group Operations Officer of Nallem Clothing, urged them to have a business plan that would support the structure of their business to be profitable.

She urged them to use the social media to advertise their products and business.

GNA