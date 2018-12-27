news, story, article

By J. K. Nabary, GNA



Winneba (C/R), Dec. 27. GNA - The maiden lecture for the Late Reverend Dr. G. N. Kodzo Zormelo, former Bishop’s Administrative Assistant A.M.E. Zion church, been held at Winneba with a call on members to emulate his exemplary role.

Rev Dr Zormelo, who played various roles in the Western West; West, Mid and North Ghana Conference, died five years ago after short illness at Winneba.

Dr Nathanael Kwamena Howard, Senior Lecturer, Department of Statistics of the University of Cape Coast, the main speaker at the event, described late Rev Dr Zormelo as selfless, dedicated and an influential leader who did all he could during his life time to promote the aims and objectives of the church.

The event, organized by the youth of the J.C Price A. M. E. Zion Cathedral Winneba, was held under the theme: “Rev. Dr. G. N. Zormelo, an epitome of selfless sacrifice to the church and the nation- (Zormelo never dies)”.

Rev Dr Zormelo, who was also the Presiding Elder of the J. C. Price A.M.E. Zion Cathedral- Winneba, served the church for more than 30 years and helped in creating several branches of the church in Ghana, La Cote d’Ivoire, Togo and Liberian conferences.

Dr Howard said the late Presiding Elder also instilled the values of Christianity in millions of believers in the sub-region and produced hundreds of well-trained pastors and reverend ministers and other key leaders of the church.

These initiatives, Dr Horward said, have greatly contributed to enhance the operations of the church nation-wide and beyond.

He said the organizers of the lecture were not mistaken for choosing the theme stressing that the huge legacy and the excellent image carved by the late Bishop’s Assistant Administrator will forever be remembered.

It is important to ensure that his legacy is sustained and improved upon, Dr Howard said.

Right Reverend Hilliard Dela Dogbey, Bishop of the Western West Africa Episcopal District of the A. M. E. Zion Church, called on the members of the church to learn from the teachings provided by the late Rev. Dr. Zormelo.

He said they have been registered as members of the church not only for their individual spiritual and material well-being, but more importantly to let their light shine were ever they may find themselves.

He expressed the hope that organizers of the programme will not relent on their oars but work harder than before to ensure the spread of the good deeds left behind by the late Bishop and the growth of the church.

Mr Alexander Afenyo-Markin, Member of Parliament for Effutu, lauded the contributions made by the late Rev Dr Zormelo in Effutuman.

He said the people of Effutuman will do all they could to offer the needed support and encouragement to the efforts of the church to improve the man-power development programmes which was a priority of the late Bishop.

The MP later launched a special Scholarship Scheme dubbed Reverend Dr Zormelo Endowment Fund for the church with initial seed money of GH¢100,000.00 to help the church in its educational programmes.

