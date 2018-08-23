By Bertha Badu-Agyei, GNA Akropong (E/R), Aug. 23, GNA - Reverend Professor J.O.Y Mante, the President of the Trinity Theological Seminary, has been elected the Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG) at the 18th General Assembly Meeting at Akropong on Wednesday. He polled 156 votes to beat Reverend Dr Nii Odonkor, who had 28 votes and Reverend Dr Victor Oko Abbey, the Acting Moderat

By Bertha Badu-Agyei, GNA



Akropong (E/R), Aug. 23, GNA - Reverend Professor J.O.Y Mante, the President of the Trinity Theological Seminary, has been elected the Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG) at the 18th General Assembly Meeting at Akropong on Wednesday.

He polled 156 votes to beat Reverend Dr Nii Odonkor, who had 28 votes and Reverend Dr Victor Oko Abbey, the Acting Moderator, who polled 19 votes.

Rev. Prof. Mante holds a Master of Arts, Master of Philosophy and PhD in Systematic Theology and Philosophy of Religion from the Claremont Graduate University, California, USA.

He currently serves on the National Accreditation Board and has also served on many boards and committees in Ghana and abroad over the past 20 years including the Presbyterian University College, Presbyterian Women’s College of Education and the World Alliance of Reformed Churches, Geneva, Switzerland.

Rev. Prof. Mante has been a Minister of the PCG since 1981 and served as the Chairperson of the Akuapem Presbytery from 2006 to 2011.

He was the host of the popular religious programme on GTV “In the Light”.

Rev. Prof. Mantey and his wife cofounded the Adom Foundation Ghana, a non-governmental organisation to help needy children.

GNA