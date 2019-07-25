news, story, article

Accra, July 25, GNA – The Ghana Navy would on Friday collaborate with the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) and the PANAFEST Foundation to organize a symbolic boat ride from Cape Coast to Elmina Castle for the Diasporas.

The event is part of the PANAFEST Akwaaba ceremony and would be a reversal of the infamous voyage of “No Return” and a statement of Ghanaians willingness and readiness to welcome all Africans back home in this ‘Year of Return’ and after.

A statement from GTA and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Thursday said, the Ghana Navy planned to deploy a Snake Class Patrol boat and smaller Defender Class boats for the historic journey.

The statement said, the boat rides would start from Friday July 26 to Saturday July 27, 2019, at 08:00 hours

It said, the collaboration highlighted the growing interest of the ‘Year of Return’ project, which was officially launched by the President in September 2018.

The Cape Coast Castle and the Elmina Castle together with Dungeons and the many forts that dot the Ghanaian coastline played major roles as holding points for millions of the captives who were transported to the Americas as slaves, it said.

GNA