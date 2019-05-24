news, story, article

By Jerry Azanduna, GNA

Tempane (UE) May 24, GNA - About 400 houses in the Tempane District in the Upper East Region have been destroyed by recent rainstorms leaving thousands of residents homeless.

The storm hit the area last Tuesday night and pulled down about four hundred houses, uprooted hundreds of economic trees including; Baobab, Shea, and Dawadawa among others.

The situation has forced some of the residents to relocate, while others are putting up with relatives and friends in neighbouring communities.

This came to light when the Ghana News Agency (GNA) accompanied Mr Paul Abugre Azumah, District Executive (DCE) of the area to a working visit to affected communities to assess the extent of damage caused by the storm and to find relief for the affected persons.

Mr Azumah said more than hundred communities including; Tariganga,Baatiyouk,Abagnaaba-Teng, Azimbe-Teng, Saalnaab-Teng and Moar-noor-Teng were affected.

The rest are; Ninkong, Kulsabilla,Kugsabilla, Sounog, Gabgri-Nateng and Abeneanaab among others.

Mr Azumah hinted that other structures such as school buildings, health facilities, market centres, religious buildings including; churches and Mosques were not spared in the natural disaster and said the devastating nature of the storm was so huge that the assembly alone was not in the position to provide relief to the victims, and called on development partners to support.

He gave the assurance that the assembly would immediately replace the roofs of school buildings, and health facilities, while appealing to other organisations including; the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Non-Governmental organisations, individual philanthropists to support the victims.

Madam Asana Issah, a resident at Kugsabilla expressed worry at the disaster and said about two hundred of the shea-nut trees on her farm were uprooted.

The GNA checks indicated that even though the impact of the storm was great, no life was lost.

