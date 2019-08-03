news, story, article

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA

Kansaworondo (WR), Aug. 3, GNA - Some residents within Kansaworondo, Nkroful and Diabenekrom, the communities at the centre stage of the Takoradi Kidnapped girls’ saga have described the latest discovery and statement of the Police as a worrying and heart breaking phenomenon.

While some called for the head of the kidnapper, others expressed believe that the act was a staged drama to close the case.

A visit by the Ghana News Agency to the communities and the crime scene where the human parts were exhumed showed that the area comprising two houses: an orange painted building and an uncompleted house have all been cordoned after security personnel picked debris believed to be human remains from a septic tank close by the uncompleted building.

A neighbour, adjacent to the scene corroborated seeing officials from the security agencies conducting an operation, which lasted for hours after which a siren was sounded to indicate their departure.

"I always see this guy in knickers moving with speed around the neighbourhood not knowing he is Satan's agents", she lamented.

Meanwhile, an eye witness and an in-charge of a Girls hostel just by the crime scene who narrated what she saw to the GNA said, "I was here when security personnel came around, told me to let all my girls go inside and requested for Cutlass, axe and a shovel, which I provided ".

She recounted, "I then saw them weeding around where the septic tank is and later brought out two boxes to put in some items that they picked from the septic ".

The eye witness continued that, the waste water from the septic, which was discharged into a nearby drainage had killed most of the fishes in the drain and the students had buried the pieces of fishes found in the morning.

However, Madam Betty Painstil, doubted the actions of the security agencies saying, " human being have a smell and was therefore surprised that nobody could smell of the dead as people commuted day in and day out around the same area.

She queried, "But the girls were said to be outside and the government said they knew their where about so how did their bodies come here?".

At diabenekrom, the queen mother, Nana Aba Assoun II, who could not hold her tears called on the security agencies to conduct the forensic test on time to enable parents and families know their fate.

"Ruthlove's father is in the United States so it will even be easy to do the test or government should pay his plane ticket for him to come down for the test".

Late last night, the Police issued a statement indicating the discovery of bodies from a septic tank near the resident of Samuel Wills, the suspect at the centre of the Takoradi Missing girls.

It is unclear, whether the bodies were that of the Takoradi girls or other victims that might have fallen into his bait.

The Regional Police Command is yet to brief the media on the subject.

GNA