By Dennis Peprah, GNA

Sunyani, Aug. 1, GNA – Sunyani, the Bono regional capital, would soon be turned into a modern city of international standards that would enable residents to experience an invigorated night life, the city authorities have said.

The regional capital has been selected to benefit from a World Bank (WB) facility that would invest US$ 1.8 million to facelift the city by improving on its lighting systems and other social amenities.

Mr Daniel Ofori, the Sunyani Municipal Works Engineer, said the Municipality was lucky to be part of the WB Secondary City Project which would begin in September this year.

Interacting with newsmen in Sunyani on Wednesday, Mr Ofori said the Assembly would remove old concrete light poles hoisted on the principal streets of the regional capital and replace them with galvanized double arm ones.

More so, he said, a total of 113,000 LED bulbs would be procured and fixed on the light poles to make the city brighter at night.

The Municipal Engineer said work on the project would demolish structures placed within the 2.5 metre-stretch of the streets and advised traders and businesses whose structures fall within the range to relocate before the unexpected happens.

Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive, said only 25 assemblies in the country were selected to benefit from the project and called on residents in the municipality to cooperate with the contractors.

He said the Assembly was determined to improve on the sanitation situation, saying it has procured 1,000 40-litre capacity waste containers to be distributed in the Municipality.

Madam Owusu-Banahene said her outfit has already distributed and placed 320 of the containers at vantage points for waste collection.

She said with the drilling of several mechanised boreholes and construction of public toilets, sanitary situation has improved in areas like Yeboahkrom, Nkrankrom, Yawsae, Antwikrom and Nsagobesa.

Meanwhile, there is gradual influx of people with all forms of mental problems in the Municipality, a situation which according to the city authorities was becoming a societal burden.

The lunatics are causing nuisance in the capital because some of them intermittently appear aggressive and attack unsuspecting pedestrians.

Madam Owusu-Banahene advised residents to be patient as the Assembly collaborates with the Mental Health Units of the Regional and Municipal Hospitals to remove them from the streets.

