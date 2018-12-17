Accra, Dec. 17, GNA – Some residents of Prampram have urged everyone to remain calm and allow the police to do its work to halt the situation. Where people are attacking and accusing each other, with innocent people being implicated, following the murder of the Mankralo of Prampram, Nene Atsure Benta III, last week. They said tension was high in the area and urged the Police to intensify its pa

Accra, Dec. 17, GNA – Some residents of Prampram have urged everyone to remain calm and allow the police to do its work to halt the situation. Where people are attacking and accusing each other, with innocent people being implicated, following the murder of the Mankralo of Prampram, Nene Atsure Benta III, last week.



They said tension was high in the area and urged the Police to intensify its patrols to deter trouble- makers and to ensure that the situation does not escalate.

Most residents, who spoke to the GNA, said people now live in fear and cannot go out in the night while others have parked their cars to avoid being attacked.

Emmanuel Nartey, an indigene of Prampram told the GNA that people are using the death of the Mankralo as an excuse to settle old scores and are attacking peaceful citizens and urged the security agencies to thoroughly investigate the murder of the Mankralo to bring the perpetrators of the heinous crime to justice.

He called for calm in the area to allow the security agencies to do a thorough investigation, as tension in the area was high.

A 40 -year old driver from Dawhenya, Nicholas Nyavor, was on Friday attacked and molested by a group of people, he suspects to be land guards wielding guns at Prampram, as tension in the township continues to mount.

Narrating his ordeal to the GNA, Nyavor said he resides at Dawhenya, but went to Prampram to visit his sick mother when he was attacked.

According to him, he was beaten by the suspected land guards and accused of being a sympathizer of those, who killed the Mankralo, after which, he was later handed over to the police and kept in custody, even though he was innocent.

“I was later released by the Police officer in-charge of the station when he came to the office and inquired from those on duty what my crime was.

He said; “I was innocent and ordered that I should be released immediately and was given a police hospital form to seek medical attention.”

Nyavor urged the authorities to stop those harassing innocent people in the town before the situation gets out of hand since people would naturally try to protect themselves.

It would be recalled that the Mankralo of Prampram, Nene Atsure Benta III was shot dead by some unknown assailants at Appolonia in the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality in the Greater Accra Region last week.

The Mankralo was also the Acting President of the Prampram Traditional Council.

The Police said Nene Benta III was returning from a meeting at Dodowa, when he was ambushed and shot inside his car.

