Accra, June 7, GNA - The West Africa Civil Society Institute (WACSI) in partnership with the Ford Foundation and the Rockdale Foundation has commenced a Research Fellowship to enhance leadership and governance for civil society in West Africa.

A statement issued by the WACSI in Accra on Wednesday, said the research fellowship which was an action-oriented programme targeted at young researchers living and working in West Africa would provide opportunities for young researchers, particularly those enrolled in doctoral (PhD) programmes.

This was to advance leadership and governance within the civil society sector through the curation of knowledge on these issues and a close interaction with relevant civil society and other development actors.

The output of the fellowship, it said would be research products that would contribute to the growth and development of effective and transformational leadership thinking and practice in the region.

Mr Isaac Hubert Arthur, the Head, Knowledge Management Unit, WACSI, said the first cohort of fellows were from Nigeria, Sierra Leone and Ghana and the programme would take place from June 5 to August 31 2017 at the WACSI Secretariat in Accra, Ghana.

He said grooming and empowering the next generation of leaders was essential to tackling the leadership deficit in West Africa, and having the right knowledge and the ability to properly manage this knowledge was critical.

A key aspect of leadership development he said was therefore, to ensure enabled capacity of young researchers to produce, document and disseminate knowledge relevant to addressing today’s social challenges.

