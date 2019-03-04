news, story, article

By Regina Benneh/Eugene Ohemeng, GNA

Sunyani, Mar. 04, GNA - Nana Bosoma Aso Nkrawri II, the paramount chief of Sunyani Traditional Area on Friday advised residents of Sunyani to report all suspected criminals to the Police to minimise incidents of criminalities in the Municipality.

He observed that criminal activities were gradually increasing in the Municipality and therefore needed to be dealt with seriously by the Police, and added that the Police could do that effectively if the general public assisted by providing information voluntarily.

Nana Nkrawri II gave the advice when he was speaking at a ceremony to unveil his statue built by the Sunyani Municipal Assembly (SMA) at an undisclosed cost in his honour in Sunyani.

The statue is located in a roundabout at the Sunyani ‘city’ centre while another statue of an elephant is positioned in a roundabout just after the Sunyani Technical University (STU) towards the centre of the town to portray the town’s uniqueness to visitors.

Sunyani is a corrupted ‘Akan’ name or word ‘Sonodwae’ which literally means a place where elephants were being butchered by elephant hunters in the olden days.

Nana Nkrawri II noted that a lot of people were now hidden at secret locations in the town with criminal intentions and thus causing fear and panic among the populace.

Nana Nkrawri II thanked the people of Sunyani and the Assembly for the honour done him and promised to continue to collaborate with stakeholders to sustain the prevailing peace in the traditional area and complement the efforts of government for sustainable development.

Oboaman Bofotia Boamponsem II, ‘Kurontirehene’ of the Sunyani traditional area stated that the paramount chief deserved the honour for his 39 years peaceful reign and meritorious services in diverse ways that had resulted to the speedy socio-economic development of Sunyani.

