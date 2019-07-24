news, story, article

By Eric Appah Marfo, GNA

Accra, July 24, GNA - The eleventh edition of the Resurrection Power and Living Bread Ministries International Youth Camp (REPLIB Youth Camp) is underway in Accra.

The annual event, which hosts over 800 participants, is aimed at grooming young adults to play relevant roles in the society.

The theme for the five-day camp meeting is: “Grace Over Grind.”

Bishop Dr Yaw Owusu Ansah, Regional Overseer for REPLIB Accra West Region, thanked parents for giving their wards the opportunity to partake in the camp and urged them to continue placing the welfare of their children at the top on their priorities.

The Bishop, who is also the Visioneer for the camp, urged campers to rely entirely on the grace of God which can push them to unexpected levels where their abilities cannot.

He said in the history of humanity, anyone who relied on the grace of God was never disappointed.

Bishop Owusu Ansah urged them to embrace the love of God so that they would not become victims of hatred.

He also urged them to read the scriptures saying even though Joseph was only 17years, he was still able to have great dreams.

Bishop Owusu Ansah said dreams should not only be limited to what was seen when one was fast asleep, but the campers should train their minds to be able to conceive dreams and ideas even when they were wide awake.

He said due to the greatness of Joseph’s dreams, he attracted hatred from his brothers, adding that, anytime someone’s dreams attracted opposition, he or she needed not to panic because it was simply an indication of the greatness of the dream.

The Regional Overseer advised participants not to associate with bad company because such associations would render them idle and distract them from their objectives.

He said they should not give their attention to things that would not yield benefits, adding that, dreamers are to remain focused.

The Bishop urged them to walk in purity and eschew any form of immoral behaviour and, in this regard, they were to depict purity in their speech, dressing and in every other aspects of their lives.

“There is some uniqueness about you which can never be taken away. Dreamers cannot be thrown away because they are too relevant to be exempted from any activity. Never stop dreaming and chasing after your dreams. Every spoken word about your life will come to pass!” he said.

Bishop Owusu Ansah then prayed and prophesied into the lives of the participants.

There would be a Business Fair on Friday morning of the camp meeting for young adult entrepreneurs to showcase their goods for patronage.

At the end of the camp meeting, each participant would be awarded a certificate.

The speakers include; Reverend Patrick Otieku-Boadu, Evangelist Akwasi Donkor, Reverend Michael Okine, Dr Charles Owiredu, Prophet Bernard El Bernard, Reverend Mary Ghansah and Counsellor Amos Kevin Annan.

GNA