Ho, May 26, GNA - Reverend Raphael Mac Attih, the Synod Clerk of the Global Evangelical Church (GEC), has appealed to Christians to exhibit high sense of faithfulness at their work places to boost productivity.

“Living a faithful life in a highly corrupted working environment would come at a cost but it is worth it. Know that God planted you at that place for a purpose and one day, He would glorify Himself through you if you do not give up,” he said.

Rev. Attih made the call at the Thanksgiving Service to climax activities making the 2019 International Catechists’ Association Conference of the GEC held at the Church’s Convention Centre at Adaklu Wumenu near Ho.

The four-day conference, on the theme: “The Catechist as an Effective and Committed Disciple,” was attended by more than 500 participants drawn from all the 15 Presbyteries of the Church within and outside the country.

The Synod Clerk, who preached on the subtheme; “The Call, the Purpose and the Cost,” told the catechists that no matter how rugged their lives had seemed to be, God will cause his purpose to be fulfilled in their lives.

He said the Church leadership was aware of the numerous challenges they were going through, especially those serving in deprived communities, adding that every assignment came at a cost but he who prevailed to the end would receive rewards not only from men but God as well.

Rev. Attih, therefore, urged the catechist to continue to put in their best in spite of the challenges assuring them that their reward would certainly come one day.

At the end of his sermon, the Synod Clerk inducted the new National Executives into office for the next four years.

The new President, Catechist Richard Mensah, on behalf of his colleagues, expressed gratitude to God, the church Executive and the entire members of the Association for the opportunity given them to serve.

He said they had wholeheartedly accepted the leadership mantle and craved the support of all and sundry in order to succeed.

GNA