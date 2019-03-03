news, story, article

By Lydia Kukua Asamoah, GNA



Accra, March 3, GNA - The Reverend Dr Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong, a lecturer at the Department of Religious Studies, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Kumasi, says, religious leaders must be considered as partners in national development and not enemies that ought to be attacked.

He said political leaders must not perceive Leaders of Faith-Based Organisations and other Civil Society Organisations as their enemies.

“Faith-Based Organisations have functioned as Institutions of Calm in our governance efforts over the years.

“Their roles are very crucial for national cohesion and fair reflections on both intended and unintended outcomes of public policies”, Rev Opuni-Frimpong said in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on Sunday.

He said the strategic political efforts by some political leaders to silence voices of wisdom in the society through verbal and other forms of attacks did not augur well for national development and good democratic governance practices.

He, therefore urged faith-based and other civil society organisations leaders to encourage themselves to play their “God-given responsibilities as Stewards of the Society and Peace-Makers.

“There is the need for the leaders of the People of God to stand in the gap for the common good of the Nation and the ultimate Glory of God” Rev Opuni-Frimpong added.

