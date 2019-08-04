news, story, article

Takoradi, Aug. 4, GNA - The Western Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has commended the security agencies for not relenting in their efforts at finding the kidnapped girls.

A statement signed by the Regional Minister and copied to the Ghana News Agency said, "REGSEC has taken notice of your latest action and the retrieval of human remains by the police near the home of the suspect standing trial in the Takoradi kidnapped case and we urge you on to do the needful to bring lasting solutions to the matter".

The statement entreated all parents, relatives to remain calm as the Metropolis waited for the outcome of the forensic investigation.

He, however, called on the Police not to delay in establishing the identities of the remains and called for the cooperation of the citizenry to unravel the matter, "action must be expedited ".

On Friday, August 2, a special security team undertook an operation near the home of the suspect standing trial in the Takoradi kidnapped case which led to the discovery of some human remains in a nearby septic tank close to the suspect's home.

GNA