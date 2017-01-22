By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA Sekondi, Jan. 22, GNA - Mr Matthew Boateng, the Western Regional Manager of the Ghana Red Cross Society, has called on the public to support the Society to enable it to meet its core mandate of helping society. He said the society depended largely on benevolence of the corporate world to fulfil its mission of saving lives, caring for the under-privilege and undertaki

Sekondi, Jan. 22, GNA - Mr Matthew Boateng, the Western Regional Manager of the Ghana Red Cross Society, has called on the public to support the Society to enable it to meet its core mandate of helping society.

He said the society depended largely on benevolence of the corporate world to fulfil its mission of saving lives, caring for the under-privilege and undertaking rescue missions.

He, therefore, encouraged corporate bodies in Ghana to relook at sponsoring the Society to help it to work effectively to meet its target.

Mr Boateng said this at the Regional Committee Meeting in Sekondi which brought together stakeholders from the National Commission on Road Safety, the National Fire Service, National Disaster Management Organisation, Ghana Health Service and the Ghana News Agency to brainstorm on activities earmarked for the year 2017.

Dr Edward Donkoh, the Regional Chairman of the Society, encouraged members to be more committed to the activities of the Society and bring on board new ideas to help make it more relevant.

