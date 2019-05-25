news, story, article

By A.B. Kafui Kanyi, GNA

Adaklu-Kpetsu, May 25, GNA – Former President Jerry John Rawlings, Saturday joined other mourners to pay their last respect to the late Steve Senu Akorli, a former Minister of Roads and Highways, at Adaklu-Kpetsu in the Adaklu District of the Volta Region.

The former President was welcomed with loud cheers at the burial service, which attracted former Ministers of State, former and sitting Members of Parliament, former Municipal and District Chief Executives and National Democratic Congress bigwigs, including the Party's General Secretary, Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia.

The burial service also attracted the former Chief of Staff, Mr Prosper Bani, former Minister of Health, Mr Alex Segbefia and Mr Anthony Karbo, the Deputy Minister of Roads and Highways, Mr Johnson Avuletey, the Deputy Volta Regional Minister, and the District Chief Executive of Adaklu, Mr Donkor Phanuel Kadey.

Steve Akorli, a former Member of Parliament for the defunt Ho-East Constituency, died on March 3, 2019, after a short illness at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

In a tribute, Mr Asiedu Nketia said though Steve Akorli’s death was a pain to the Party, his life was worth celebrating.

He said the late Akorli was noted for his hard work and belief in selflessness, comradeship, fairness and faith in humanity.

A tribute from Parliament also described him as a "model Parliamentarian" for the 12 years that he was there.

In a sermon, Right Reverend Dr. Emmanuel K. Gbordzoe, the former Moderator of the Global Evangelical Church, said it was wrong for people to think they were "beyond God" because of their earthly positions.

"It is important for everyone to believe in God and not to put our trust in political parties, businesses or money," he said.

The service was well attended by people from all walks of life.

GNA