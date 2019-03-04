news, story, article

By Marriam Haruna/Abena Sika Otchere, GNA



Accra, Mar 4, GNA – Former President Jerry John Rawlings, has Commended President Roch Marc Christian Kabore of Burkina Faso for supporting the quest to create a lasting memorial for late Burkinabe leader, Captain Thomas Sankara.

EX-President Rawlings called on the people of Burkina Faso not to allow the pain of the tragic circumstances that led to the demise of Thomas Sankara and some of his compatriots to be lost on the country.

A press statement issued by Mr Kobinah Andoh Amoakwa, of the Communication Directorate of Ex-President Rawlings and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Monday stated.

According to the statement former President Rawlings made remarks after a solemn ceremony on Saturday to unveil a huge statue of Thomas Sankara at the Conseil de l’Entente in Ouagadougou where Sankara and twelve of his colleagues were assassinated on 15 October 1987.

Former President Rawlings is the Honourary Chairman of the Sankara Memorial Committee.

Former President Rawlings said Burkinabe must work together towards the progressive future Sankara envisaged for his people.

“Let us keep reminding ourselves that noble people have died for this country, not only in the fight for independence but also in the fight for true freedom and justice,” Rawlings said.

The ceremony was addressed by President Kabore and other leading members of the Sankara Memorial Committee and attended by families of the late Sankara and the 12 who fell with him in October 1987.

The former President was equally grateful to the families of President Sankara and his colleagues for their presence at the ceremony.

Earlier during the ceremony, the former President Rawlings joined President Kabore to lay a wreath at the spot at the Conseil de l’Entente where Sankara died.

Former President Rawlings who arrived in Burkina Faso on Thursday, February 28 earlier held meetings with the Sankara family and also chaired meetings with the Sankara Memorial Committee.

On Friday he addressed a symposium where the main design of the Sankara memorial monument was unveiled.

After the unveiling of the statue on Saturday, former President Rawlings later took part in the closing ceremony of the 50th edition of the Pan African Film and Television Festival of Ouagadougou (FESPACO).

Leading figures at the event included the Burkinabe President, Malian President, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and President Paul Kagame, of Rwanda.

Former President Rawlings also paid a courtesy call on President Kabore on Sunday where they discussed matters relating to the Sankara memorial project among others.

