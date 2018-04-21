By Emmanuel Nyatsikor, GNA Adaklu-Have (V/R), April 21, GNA – Heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds that hit the Adaklu District, has brought pain and grief to about 100 people in two farming communities - Have and Vodze. The storm lasted for close to 40 minutes and completely damaged the roofing of houses and ruined other personal belongings running into thousands of cedis. Food crops a

By Emmanuel Nyatsikor, GNA



Adaklu-Have (V/R), April 21, GNA – Heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds that hit the Adaklu District, has brought pain and grief to about 100 people in two farming communities - Have and Vodze.

The storm lasted for close to 40 minutes and completely damaged the roofing of houses and ruined other personal belongings running into thousands of cedis.

Food crops also suffered massive destruction from the powerful winds – levelled large hectares of cassava and plantain farms.

Mr. Nicholas Kodzo Amafu, the District Director of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that nobody got hurt.

The affected victims were now living with relatives and friends.

