Winneba (C/R) June 12, GNA – Mr John B. Ninsin, Effutu Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) has urged fishermen in the area to insure their fishing inputs to be fully compensated whenever they were involved in tragedies.

He stated that relying on the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and for that matter the government for support in times of disaster would not be adequate for their wellbeing.

Mr Ninsin gave the advice when he visited the Winneba Beach to be abreast with the effect of the destruction of over twenty canoes, fishing nets and outboard motors as a result of a heavy rainstorm that hit the Municipality on Saturday night.

The visit was also to console the effected fishermen and owners of the inputs.

The cost of items damaged was running into thousands of Ghana Cedis.

He appealed to them protect their tools whenever there were signs of heavy rains, saying it would go a long way to help them in losing all their inputs during tragedies.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency at the scene, the MCE said the situation was worrying as it would affect economic activities in the area.

He said the Assembly would as a matter of urgency forward reports on the situation to the appropriate quarters for necessary action.

He suggested to the Ministry of Fisheries for the construction of Breakwaters to help solve the occurrences of this annual disaster whenever there were heavy rains in the Municipality.

