Accra, Aug. 11, GNA – Qualiplast Limited, a plastic manufacturing company, has donated 100 litter bins to the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) to support the effort to ensure that the city is clean. The bins would be distributed to 20 schools in the metropolis as an effort to help achieve President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s vision of making Accra the cleanest city. Mr Desmond Appiah,

The bins would be distributed to 20 schools in the metropolis as an effort to help achieve President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s vision of making Accra the cleanest city.

Mr Desmond Appiah, the Chief Resilience and Sustainability Officer, who received the items, said the donation has come at an opportune time to facilitate the implementation of the President’s vision.

He said the AMA is committed to ensure that people live in a clean and safe environment and commended Qualiplast for the gesture to enhance good sanitation in Accra.

“We will engage the schools in the metropolis to ensure that they use the bins to prevent filth around school compounds and to reduce the burden of AMA in waste collection at surroundings,” Mr Appiah said.

Mr Shady Salloum, the General Manager of Qualiplast, said the donation was to assist in realising the President’s vision of changing the behaviour of the people.

He expressed the hope that the items would be used to educate the school pupils on the need for waste segregation.

Mr Salloum said waste separation was the only strategy in solving environmental sanitation, adding that; “solid, liquid and industrial waste must be separated to reduce the burden on the AMA.

He said his company would continue to work closely with the Assembly by providing it with the necessary sanitation materials and technical support to make the environment clean.

