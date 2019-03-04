news, story, article

By Anthony Apubeo, GNA



Bolgatanga, March 4, GNA – Persons With Disability (PWDs) in the Upper East Region have lauded TEERE, a Non-Government Organisation (NGO) for promoting and strengthening transparency and accountability in the management, disbursement and usage of the disability fund.

They commended them for working with the vulnerable groups in society including; the PWDs to be better informed on how the three percent District Assemblies’ Common Fund allocated to them was disbursed and used to transform their lives.

The PWDs gave the commendation in Bolgatanga during a learning event on the theme, “Sustaining the gains of Transparency and Accountability in the Management of the Disability Fund” organised by TEERE in collaboration with the Upper East Regional Chapter of the Ghana Federation of Disability (GFD).

The project, which is being supported by STAR Ghana Foundation with funding from the UKaid, DANIDA and European Union, was to engage and sensitise stakeholders to ensure that the disability fund was disbursed to the right beneficiaries and used purposefully.

The programme also afforded the beneficiaries the opportunity to share knowledge on how the disability fund was disbursed in the various Municipal and district assemblies and challenges.

The programme brought together the District Fund Management Committees (DFMCs), Finance Officers, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MDCEs), representatives from the Upper East Regional Coordinating Council, the Department of Social Welfare and members of the GFD.

Dr David Azaare, the Chairman of the Disability Fund Management Committee at the Bawku Municipality explained that the project enabled them to effectively disburse their funds, unlike before adding that the programme also enabled them to learn from each other to improve on their performance.

Dr Azaare, who is also a beneficiary, charged his colleagues in other districts to build rapport with the various district authorities to enable the PWDs benefit substantially from the fund.

Alhaji Mahammadu Azonko, the Upper East Regional Coordinating Director underscored the significant contributions of TEERE and its partners to deepening decentralisation and local governance, particularly in building the capacities of stakeholders on the effective management, disbursement and use of the Assemblies’ Common Fund.

Through the effort of TEERE, GFD and their sponsors, the Coordinating Director noted that, the several programmes organised had empowered the various District Fund Management Committees and the beneficiaries to be well informed, and called on all stakeholders to focus on transparency and accountability to sustain the gains.

Ms Patience Avea, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of TEERE, indicated that the NGO which was working over the years in the region in the areas of local governance, youth and women empowerment, local economic development, research and development and arts and culture was aimed at building capacities of communities to take charge of their own affairs.

Ms Avea, explained that the overall goal of the project was to establish an effective monitoring system to ensure that deserving beneficiaries got the funds and used them appropriately to reduce poverty and improve upon their lives.

