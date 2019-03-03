news, story, article

By J. K. Nabary, GNA



Winneba (C/R) March 3, GNA - The Effutu Municipal Assembly has extended its benevolence to Persons with Disabilities (PWD’s) in Winneba with a call on them to make good use of government’s interventions as well as available opportunities to enhance their livelihoods.

Mr. John B. Ninson, Effutu Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) made the call at a ceremony to hand over items bought with the disability Fund for thirty PWDs who individually made a request to the Assembly. They included Chest Freezers, Industrial Sewing machines, Corn Millers, Tomato Millers, Shoe grinding machines, Ice Chests, Knitting and Hand Sewing Machines, Hair products, Bags of Rice and Sugar, Gallons and Cartons of Cooking Oil, Boxes of assorted foot wears, Toiletries, Sliding’s door, roofing sheets, Iron rods and Metal plates.

The beneficiaries have learnt vocations such as hairdressing, shoe making and tailoring whilst others had expressed the desire to go into petty trading and the Municipal PWDs Fund Management moved in to support them.

According to the MCE the disbursement of the PWDs share of the Common Fund was part of government interventions to ensure that every individual Ghanaian became self-employed instead of seeking for white colour jobs.

He mentioned the Planting for the Food and Jobs programme as one of the interventions and urged the youth to avail themselves of the opportunity being offered to be in a gainful employment.

Mr. Ninson urged the PWDs to judiciously use the items, kits and other machines to make their life meaningful.

Mr. Joseph Donkor, a PWD and chairman of the fund management on behalf of his colleagues, thanked the government and the Effutu Municipal Assembly for the continuous support and assured that they would work hard to better their lot.

GNA