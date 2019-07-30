news, story, article

By Stephen Asante, GNA

Kumasi, July 30, GNA - Forty persons with disability (PWDs) in the Suame Municipality have been presented with various industrial and commercial items to help empower them economically and improve their livelihoods.

The items, including sewing, shoe-making and fufu pounding machines, refrigerators, mini-containers and second-hand clothing, are part of efforts by the Municipal Assembly to encourage the beneficiaries to live productive lives.

"We believe that PWDs also have a crucial role to play in the nation's development aspirations.

The Assembly, therefore, have resolved to give them a reason to live no matter their situation," Dr John Osei Bobie-Boahin, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), told the Ghana News Agency (GNA), on the sideline of the programme at Suame.

The support which the Assembly gave was over 71,000 Ghana Cedis from the Disability Disbursement Fund, is the first of its kind since the creation of the Suame Municipality about two years ago.

Dr Bobie-Boahin said the Fund was disbursed under three categories - business, health and education.

The eligibility and selection of beneficiaries, he explained, was done based on the applications received by the Disability Fund Management Committee through the Assembly.

The MCE noted that development was all about harnessing the available human potentials at all levels of social life, for that matter, the Assembly would continue to support PWDs in order to stand on their own.

Mr Agyekum Adams, Suame Municipal President of the Ghana Federation of Persons with Disability Organizations, thanked the Assembly for living up to its mandate.

He warned PWDs to embrace skills acquisition programmes and economic empowerment activities designed to enhance their living conditions.

GNA