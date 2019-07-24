news, story, article

By Sambiru Duut Elijah, GNA

Pulima (U/W), July 24, GNA – Kuoro Osman Deiwia Nankpa III, a 47-year-old Auditor, has been enskinned as the Paramount Chief of Pulima and the Gandawii Traditional Area in the Sissala West District of the Upper West Region.

The successful enskinment of Kuoro Nankpa brings to an end two decades of a protracted dispute among factions over who occupies the skin after the passing of the late chief.

Dr Hafiz Bin-Salih, the Upper West Regional Minister, in a speech read on his behalf, thanked the people for the effort and appealed to the new Paramount Chief to work hard to unite his people for the speedy development of the area.

He said the Sissala West District was young and required peace and stability to enable it catch up with the rest of the other districts in the region in terms of development.

The Minister said the potential that existed in the district in terms of human, material and natural resources would be impossible to harness for the development of the area without peace.

Dr Bin Salih said government would continue to play its role by creating the enabling environment for community development to thrive.

The Minister said about 10 dams allocated to Sissala West District were at various stages of completion and urged farmers to take advantage of the dams to enrich themselves by engaging in dry season farming.

Kuoro Abu Diaka Sukabe Ninia V, Paramount Chief of Buwa Traditional Area, entreated the council of elders, youth groups and other chieftaincy factions to use dialogue in resolving their disagreements.

He urged the newly enskinned chief to unite with other factions of the area and asked for their wisdom and support to enable them rule the area.

Kuoro Nankpa expressed concern at the effects of the protracted disagreement over the rightful occupant of the area saying it has denied the area its fair share of the national cake.

He appealed to all traditional factions in the area to unite for peace and development to prevail, stressing that “we are all winners and should allow peace to prevail”, he said.

GNA