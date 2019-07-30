news, story, article

By Robert Anane-GNA

Accra, July 30, GNA - The public has been urged to seek advice from Lawyers, in order to fully understand the legal implications of agreements and deals they enter into.

This would save people the agony of seeking legal counsel, only after making fundamental mistakes and fallen foul of the law.

Justice Jones Dotse, Justice of the Supreme Court of Ghana, said this on Tuesday in Accra, at the launch of "The Law Challenge-Ghana", a quiz series that is solely centered on legal issues.

He said it was unfortunate that whilst there were laws governing all transactions and every form of human activity that could end in legal tussles, many out of ignorance, get into trouble because they lacked legal advice.

Justice Dotse said the country was full of good laws, and all that remained was for the citizenry to be fully aware of these laws, for them to be effective and fully operational.

He said the quiz series was a laudable initiative, which would in the long term, promote lawful conduct, adding that he was of the hope that the series would be sustained.

Professor Kwesi Yankah, Minister for Tertiary Education, who performed the launch, urged law students to strive to live beyond reproach.

He said the public expected lawyers to show a good example, considering their level of knowledge and enlightenment on legal issues.

Prof. Yankah said with this in mind, it was thus important that legal practitioners worked hard towards living up to that expectation.

Rev. Moses Ansah-Barnor Ankrah, Chief Executive Officer of Touch World Financial and Investment Consult, initiators of the quiz, said the key aim of the quiz was to create a competitive platform among law faculties, and also promote public education on legal issues.

He said the maiden edition of the quiz would be held in September.

