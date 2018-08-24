By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA Sekondi (W/R), Aug. 24, GNA - Mr Francis Ameyibor, a Deputy News Editor of Ghana News Agency (GNA), has urged stakeholders in the public service to step up the fight against corruption. He said as a result of corruption, the government cannot resource most of its institutions to perform their duties efficiently and effectively. Addressing

Sekondi (W/R), Aug. 24, GNA - Mr Francis Ameyibor, a Deputy News Editor of Ghana News Agency (GNA), has urged stakeholders in the public service to step up the fight against corruption.

He said as a result of corruption, the government cannot resource most of its institutions to perform their duties efficiently and effectively.

Addressing participants from public institutions at a one-day stakeholder’s sensitization workshop on anti-corruption reporting format in Sekondi, Mr Ameyibor said government and other organizations were making several interventions to curb the canker.

He said stakeholders needed to work as a team and combat corruption instead of using their strength, time and resources to battle each other.

He explained that the role of the media was critical in promoting good governance and controlling corruption.

Mr Ameyibor said "The fight against corruption will bear little fruit without the media raising the awareness of public officials and the general public to the dangers of corruption and the duty of every citizen to combat corruption"

He said the media should monitor the trend of corruption, practices and avoid sensational stories, saying that bias and sensationalism reporting could undermine the ability of anti-corruption agencies to deal effectively with corruption.

“The media needs to reinforce the work of anti-corruption bodies and strengthen the citizens to resist, condemn and report corruption.

Media houses should be actively involved in the fight against corruption by providing time and space for educating the general public on corruption, its impact on society and how to address it, he stated.

Mr Ameyibor said the media must collaborate with anti-corruption bodies at the national, regional and district levels and entreated them to be bold in publishing information about corrupt officials and be prepared to "name and shame" without compromise.

He urged the National Media Commission (NMC) to thoroughly investigate allegations of media corruption, and sanction corrupt practitioners.

The workshop was organized by the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), in collaboration with Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII) and the Ghana News Agency.

It's on National Anti-Corruption Action Plan (NACAP) and the aim is to promote accountability among the citizenry.

The workshop has been scheduled to take place in all the regional capitals of Ghana.

