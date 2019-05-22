news, story, article

By Robert Anane, GNA

Accra, May 22, GNA - The public has been urged to take all the necessary precautions to ensure optimal safety during the rainy season.

"Please make it a point to listen to the weather forecast and plan your activities in accordance with the rainfall pattern of the day,"

Mr George Ayisi, the Director of Communications, National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), has said.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, he advised that during thunderstorms, people should switch off electricity gadgets and pull out plugs to avoid electrocution caused by currents moving through the water.

He said those in flood prone areas should also move to safer grounds along with their valuables, where possible, to avoid injury and damage to property.

Mr Ayisi said NADMO was at the service of the public 24 hours a day, adding that members should dial the NADMO short code 999 option 4, or dial 0299350030 for any assistance at any given time.

A downpour last Monday resulted in flooding in some parts of Accra, with at least two lives being lost and lots of belongings destroyed.

The country is currently experiencing its rainy season.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency says the rains would peak in June, when there would be more frequent and prolonged rains.

