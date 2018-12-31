news, story, article

By Robert Anane, GNA

Accra, Dec. 31, GNA - The public has been cautioned to be security conscious, while indulging in activities to mark the coming in of the New Year.

This is because criminals frequently took advantage of the excitement that typified the night of December 31, to indulge in criminal activities.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) David Senanu Eklu, Director General-Public Affairs and Communication Unit of the Ghana Police Headquarters, said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on Monday in Accra.

He advised people to be extra cautious when leaving their homes for the various activities that were held to mark the New Year.

“It is crucial for everyone to realise that security is a shared responsibility between the Police and the public. While we the Police are doing our best to ensure safety, we need the full cooperation of the public for maximum security to be ensured,” he said.

ACP Eklu said it was important for people to be vigilant to ensure security in their homes, and do their best to prevent any break in.

“Ensure that your car is well serviced and in good condition, and try as much as possible to choose your routes carefully with regard to your safety,” he said.

He advised people going out for social activities to be wary of who they moved with.

“Ladies, especially the young ones should make sure that they don’t get over-taken by excitement and risk their safety. Make sure the men you go out with are not the kind that could lace your drink with sedatives and take undue advantage of you, and do your best not to put yourself in a situation that puts you in that kind of risk,” ACP Eklu said.

He also advised people not to carry too much money on them, adding that vehicles should be well locked whist packed on the premises of churches, night clubs and other places of celebration.

“We advise churches, night club owners and all others who run places where patrons park their cars, to be particular with providing maximum security for these cars,” said ACP Eklu.

He continued, “We assure the public that enough police personnel have been deployed throughout the country to ensure that crime is prevented as much as possible during this year’s 31st night celebration.”

What the police need is for the citizenry to complement their efforts, by also being crime conscious and reporting any suspicious situation as soon as possible, ACP Eklu said.

ACP Eklu urged the public to dial 191 on all networks to call the police in case of any emergency, or 18555 for MTN and Vodafone.

GNA