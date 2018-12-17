By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA Takoradi, Dec. 17, GNA – Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Samuel Aboagye Nyarko, the Director-General of the Private Security Operations Directorate, has called on private security providers to work within the stipulated mandate given them to enable the directorate make a case for them to be integrated to the traditional police system. “We are to reform and

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA



Takoradi, Dec. 17, GNA – Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Samuel Aboagye Nyarko, the Director-General of the Private Security Operations Directorate, has called on private security providers to work within the stipulated mandate given them to enable the directorate make a case for them to be integrated to the traditional police system.

“We are to reform and restructure the private security industries, integrate them into national security in consonance with best practices”, he said.

The Director General at a stakeholders meeting with operators of private security organization in the Western Region said when such private security providers adhere to the rules and regulations of their business, then the Police would have more confidence and engage them more in contributing to internal security of the country.

He said the sector has been a dynamic force in complimenting security operations in the country adding “they are, however, not permitted to use lethal weapons and wear uniforms that resembled any of the traditional security agencies”.

ACP Nayrko said a committee had been instituted to develop a manual for their standardized operations as a key strategy of boosting investor confidence in a credible and professional internal security.

“We are not here to tarnish the image of private security operators but rather reinforce their activities through standards to harness it for the benefit of the country”, he added.

On uniforms for the private security operators, he said, the Directorate through a tripartite committee has agreed that a White shirt and Ash trousers; Murve shirt and Red trousers for industrial and mining sectors; and White shirt and Khaki trousers are to be used as accepted uniforms for these operators.

ACP Nyarko said the Directorate is building a database for private security organizations in good standing and would soon issue them with identity cards and numbers to improve upon internal efficiency and effectiveness.

GNA