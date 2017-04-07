Accra April 7, GNA - The Judicial Council has tasked the Inspector General of Police and the Interior Ministry to take immediate steps to provide maximum security at all times for judges and courts in the country. It further demanded that invasion of the court by the Delta Force be investigated with dispatch and the perpetrators dealt with decisively in accordance with the law. A statement iss

A statement issued by the Judicial Council after an Emergency meeting in Accra, noted that ”the nations attempt at democratic governance and enforcement of the rule of law will flounder and fail if such action are allowed to fester.”

It noted that the incident was not only regrettable but a dent the image of the country which was seen as a beacon of democracy in Africa.

“This act of impunity is not only a grave affront to the independence and dignity of the Judiciary, but also an attack on the rule of law and the administration of justice in a constitutional democracy.

The Judicial Council, however, appealed to all judges and staff to remain calm and continue to go about their work without fear.

”The Judicial Council takes note of the assurance given by the government with regard to the matter. The Council will keep in touch with government on the issue of security for judges and staff and additional steps to be taken to avert any such incidents in the future,” the statement said.

The Council noted that the judiciary was the last Bastion and bulwark for the defence and protection of the constitution and rule of law.

A Kumasi Circuit Court presided over by Mary Senkyere last Thursday was invaded by a group known as Delta Force after the court had remanded into custody 13 of its members.

The council said a report received from the Registrar of the court indicated that the group forcibly freed 13 of its members who were remanded on the charges of Conspiracy to commit crime, assault on a public officer, committing unlawful damage and preventing public officer from performing his public duty.

According to the council, the report further indicated that some court staff were manhandled and property belonging to the state damaged.

