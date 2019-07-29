news, story, article

By Florence Afriyie Mensah, GNA

Kumasi, July 29, GNA – Police officers have been urged to exhibit high professionalism as they upheld the ethics and core values of leadership, integrity and excellence, the pillars of the Service.

They should also focus attention on building partnerships with the public through community engagements for the promotion of better police - community relations in the various communities in which they worked uphold the image of the service.

Commissioner of Police (COP) Akuribah Yaagy, Director General of the National Police Patrol Department, who made the call, said this would enable the Police to constantly device and revise crime prevention strategies on time to counter criminal activities in communities.

He was addressing a passing-out parade for police recruits in Kumasi, and stressed that police officers needed to carve a new image for themselves and the service as an institution.

A total of 142 recruits were presented at the parade after completing a six months basic training in fundamental human rights, Police ethics, criminal investigations, physical and tactical training as well as weapon handling and crowd control.

COP Yaagy advised the new recruits to refrain from unprofessional conduct such as unlawful arrest, engaging in armed robbery, extortion, blackmail, fraudulent deals, cybercrime and all other practices that were likely to bring down the image of the service.

Andrews Ateng was adjudged the overall best recruit scoring 1,612 out of 1,800 marks representing 89.5 per cent.

GNA