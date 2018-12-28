news, story, article

By Emmanuel Asante Attakora, GNA

Accra, Dec. 28, GNA - Promasidor Ghana Limited has appointed Mr Festus Tettey as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company effective January 1, 2019.

This is in a bid to position the company as the deliverer of quality products to Ghanaians.

Mr Tettey, succeeds Mr Dirk Laeremans, who has been CEO of Promasidor-Ghana since 2014 and upon assuming the CEO role, was the Commercial Director of Promasidor-Nigeria.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said Mr Tettey joined Promasidor-Nigeria as the Marketing Director in 2014 and later took on the role of Commercial Director.

It said prior to his tenure in Promasidor-Nigeria, Tettey was a pioneering member of Promasidor-Ghana’s Commercial team and rose through the ranks to attain the role of Head of Commercial.

The statement said Mr Tettey, a Ghanaian, holds a Master of Business Administration from Cardiff University in Wales and also holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Food Science from the University of Ghana.

It said he is also an alumnus of the London Business School Executive Training Programme.

The statement said other changes made within the organization saw Mr Samuel Lefebvre, assume the role of Financial Director and Mr Samir Sadoui appointed the Commercial Director.

Mr Lefebvre and Sadoui until their appointments worked at Promasidor Algeria.

The company expressed the hope that the changes would further position it as a market leader delivering quality food products to the Ghana and beyond.

GNA