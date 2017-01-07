Apostle Professor Samuel Asuming-Brempong, the Chairman of the Executive Council of the Great Commission Church International (GCCI) Ghana, has urged Christians to change their attitudes for the better.

By Iddi Yire, GNA

Bunso (E/R), Jan. 7, GNA - Apostle Professor Samuel Asuming-Brempong, the Chairman of the Executive Council of the Great Commission Church International (GCCI) Ghana, has urged Christians to change their attitudes for the better.

"There is no room for laziness in the Lord's vineyard," Apostle Prof. Asuming-Brempong said at the ongoing 26th Annual General Council Meeting of the GCCI at Bunso in the Eastern Region.

"The work of the ministry is to diligently do what the Lord Jesus Christ has called us to do. It means to labour and work hard," he added.

The four-day meeting on the theme: "Imitating Jesus Christ," is being attended by over 120 participants including all members of GCCI Ghana Executive Council and their spouses, trustees, ordained pastors, presiding elders and delegates from Togo and Benin.

"Preach the gospel centered on Jesus Christ. We should not just preach anything but rather the words of our Lord Jesus Christ and we should copy Jesus in everything," Apostle Prof Asuming-Brempong said.

"Take the Bible and learn the passages, then preach them. When we do this, the Lord shall be with us to confirm his word," he added.

Apostle Prof. Asuming-Brempong urged Christian leaders to promote team work at all levels of the church.

He encouraged Christians to seek the Lord diligently and know him.

He noted that the church is in God's hands as a tool to reach the world with the gospel through winning, churching and disciplining the nations for God.

Apostle Prof. Asuming-Brempong said the GCCI last year marked its silver jubilee celebration and expressed gratitude to God for seeing them through.

He commended the GCCI's Board of Trustees, the Apostolic Council, the Executive Council of Ghana, pastors, elders, deacons and church members for their unflinching support to the church over the past two decades.

