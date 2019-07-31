news, story, article

By Samuel Dodoo, GNA

Accra, July 31, GNA – Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has called on assembly members to pay more attention to the development concerns of their people to win their hearts as this would encourage participation in self-help projects.

“As assembly members you should know that it is your responsibility to organise the citizenry to engage in activities that would improve their living standards in the communities to complement the efforts of government in local governance,” he said.

Ex-President Kufuor said this on Tuesday when assembly members of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) paid a courtesy call on him at his residence.

He said inadequate platforms or opportunities for the people to participate in the decision-making process was directly affecting their development, hence the need for the assembly members to encourage free expression of ideas in their localities.

He called on stakeholders in sanitation to evolve strategies that would help curb poor environmental sanitation in Accra even though there was considerable progress made in fighting the menace.

Ex-President Kufuor also urged government to strengthen the capacity of the assembly members to effectively execute their mandate.

Mr Alfred Asiedu Adjei, the Presiding Member of the AMA, who led the delegation, expressed gratitude to the ex-President for his thoughts with the assembly members.

He presented a citation to the ex-President for his meritorious contribution to local governance in the country.

