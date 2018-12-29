news, story, article

Accra, Dec.29, GNA - President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Friday made a personal contribution of GH¢100,000.00 towards the construction of the National Cathedral.



He made the donation, when he launched the National Cathedral Fundraising Campaign at the forecourt of the State House in Accra.

Speaking at the event, the President explained that the National Cathedral was more than just another piece of infrastructure or national monument.

“It will provide us with an avenue to call the nation to prayer, to worship, to celebrate, and to mourn.

"It will house a Bible Museum, and will be an iconic infrastructure for national, regional and international pilgrimage and tourism. It will create jobs, and serve as a catalyst for technology and skills transfer into our country,” he emphasized

President Akufo-Addo noted that like Solomon, at the dedication of the first temple, he knows that God cannot be contained in a physical edifice.

“Rather, and again like Solomon on that occasion, the building of the National Cathedral is to serve as a gesture of thanksgiving to God for his blessings, favour, grace and mercies on our nation, and to give me an opportunity to redeem a pledge I made to Him before I became President,” he said.

“The Cathedral will also provide a platform to promote deep national conversations on the role of faith in building the progressive and prosperous Ghana we all want. I am convinced that out of these conversations would emerge the ideas and values that should help us build a new Ghanaian civilization. This is the basis on which I identify it as a personal priority.”

The President said it was his earnest wish that the building of the National Cathedral should not be a burden on the State and noted that it was for that reason that the Christian community, home and abroad, was being mobilised in partnership to raise the needed resources to build the Cathedral.

President Akufo-Addo said though there had been dissenting views on the construction “I am comforted in my decision by the vast numbers of enthusiastic supporters of this project, whose spiritual dimension is limitless.”

He was optimistic that “like the statement of the Prophet Nehemiah in the rebuilding of the walls of Jerusalem, it is Almighty God who will prosper us and make us succeed in this endeavour. I am confident of the support of the Ghanaian people for this coalition of churches, corporations and individuals in bringing this project into fruition.”

This coalition, he added, will be a historic coalition, and the names of its supporters will be written in gold in the annals of our history

“I am proud to call myself a leading member of this coalition, and I pledge GH¢100,000.00 as my personal contribution,” President Akufo-Addo said.

GNA