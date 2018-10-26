Accra, Oct. 26, GNA - President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Friday sent a congratulatory message to the newly elected Ethiopia leader, Sahle-Work Zewde, which took place on Thursday, October 25, 2018. She was elected President following the resignation on Wednesday, October 24, 2018, of Ethiopia's former head, Mulatu Teshome, and a week after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed appointed a cabinet half-

Accra, Oct. 26, GNA - President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Friday sent a congratulatory message to the newly elected Ethiopia leader, Sahle-Work Zewde, which took place on Thursday, October 25, 2018.



She was elected President following the resignation on Wednesday, October 24, 2018, of Ethiopia's former head, Mulatu Teshome, and a week after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed appointed a cabinet half-full of women.

President Akufo-Addo in his message to Sahle-Work Zewde, indicated that “your election has cemented your place not only in the history of Ethiopia, where you have become your nation’s first female President, but also in Africa, as, currently, you are the continent’s only female Head of State.”

“For me, your election is just a reward for the many years you have spent serving your country as a diplomat to several African countries, as head of the peace-building efforts that took place in the Central African Republic, as a respected Ethiopian diplomat to the African Union and the United Nations, and as an activist helping to bridge the gap of gender inequality in Ethiopia and Africa.”

The President was optimistic that the Ethiopian leader's term of office would be marked by the growing empowerment of Ethiopia, as well as by the delivery of progress and prosperity to the Ethiopian people.

“It is also my overriding hope that Ghanaian-Ethiopian relations, which have, over the years, been based on a shared agenda of development, solidarity, progress and prosperity, will grow from strength to strength under your tenure,” he added.

GNA