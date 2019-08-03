news, story, article

By Kodjo Adams, GNA

Accra, August 3, GNA - The Men's Fellowship of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana has been urged to adhere to the dictates of the Church to broadened their knowledge about the values of the Church.

They have been advised the men to read and study the word and serve God diligently to build their spiritual life.

Right Reverend Professor Joseph O.Yeboah Mante, the Moderator of the General Assembly of Presbyterian Church of Ghana said gave the advice at the 37th Annual National Degates' Conference and the dedication of the Men's Centre in Doryumu in the Greater Accra Region.

The conference was on the theme “Go and Make Disciples of All Nations".

The Moderator urged members of the fellowship to conduct themselves according to the practice of God's word to succeed in their endeavours.

He advised them to eschew acts that would affect the image of the Church but rather live a life that would be worth emulating.

Rev Mante charged the men to conduct their activities in the interest of the Church, urging them to change the leadership of the group when the failed to live up to expectation.

He urged them to take their moral life seriously, advising them to fast and pray against any acts that would prevent them from serving God.

He said the Church had contributed significantly in the growth through its social interventions in education, health and women empowerment.

Rev Mante urged the Men to continue with the Church’s social activities and pray fervently for the growth of the Church.

The Moderator prayed and dedicated the centre in the hands of God.

Dr S.S.Y.Yirenkyi, the National President would serve as a camp for the activities of the Church and commended everybody who contributed to the success of the edifice.

He pledged their unflinching commitment to the growth of the Church and promised to put in place measures to ensure the maintenance of the centre.

Dr Yirenkyi advised members to counsel the youth to grow in the service of God and take up the leadership role in their absence.

