By Jerry Azanduna, GNA Garu (UER), Oct. 26, GNA - Pregnant women from 39 communities in the Garu, Tempane and some surrounding communities in the Bawku area in the Upper East Region, have been sensitized on malaria control. The malaria sensitization programme, held at a Community durbar in Garu on Friday, was targeted pregnant women and children less than five years. It was to remind women, espe

By Jerry Azanduna, GNA



Garu (UER), Oct. 26, GNA - Pregnant women from 39 communities in the Garu, Tempane and some surrounding communities in the Bawku area in the Upper East Region, have been sensitized on malaria control.

The malaria sensitization programme, held at a Community durbar in Garu on Friday, was targeted pregnant women and children less than five years. It was to remind women, especially pregnant mothers on the need to live in a clean environment so as to limit mosquito bites.

It was organized by Wuso Forn Tau, a health oriented Non-Governmental Organization working to promote and sustain health development in the rural settings.

Alhaji Seidu Alhassan, the Executive Director of the NGO, addressing the durbar of mothers, pregnant women and fathers, urged them to invest in their health and not see it as a waste of time and money.

He told the pregnant women that it was beneficial to adhere to instructions on their medication so as to avoid malaria and urged them to attend antenatal regularly.

The organization was formed in 2007 and is affiliated with the Ghana Coalition of NGO’s on malaria control and other diseases such as Tuberculosis.

It is being funded by the National Malaria Control Programme and has been working with the Garu District Health Management Team, Alhaji Alhassan said.

The community members commended the organization for its effort in supporting them to reduce the malaria menace in their communities and assured it they would comply with the instructions in respect to fighting malaria and other diseases.

GNA