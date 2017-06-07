Gomoa (C/R), June 7, GNA – Mr Kojo Asemanyi, the Member of Parliament for Gomoa East, has called on parents to support and encourage their pregnant wards as they partake in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE). Mr Asemanyi said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency during his tour of examination centres in the Gomoa East District. It was revealed during the tour that fi

Gomoa (C/R), June 7, GNA – Mr Kojo Asemanyi, the Member of Parliament for Gomoa East, has called on parents to support and encourage their pregnant wards as they partake in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

Mr Asemanyi said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency during his tour of examination centres in the Gomoa East District.

It was revealed during the tour that five pregnant girls were partaking in the examination.

Mr Asemanyi said such forms of motivation would help the girls to have the peace of mind to focus on the examination and continue their education after delivery.

He said quality education has been one of his priority areas for focus, especially for the girl-child in the district and promised to sponsor the education of the five pregnant students after delivery.

“The pregnant girls who have found themselves in such situation need to be encouraged. They need our prayers and not to be mocked,” he said.

The ongoing BECE would end on Friday June 9.

GNA