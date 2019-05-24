news, story, article

Accra, May 24, GNA -PRAISE TV has received the Africa Gospel TV Station of the year award at the Africa Gospel Awards Festival (AGAFEST19) held in Accra.

AGAFEST is an award event that recognizes and celebrates talents and hardworking gospel acts, ministry, mission projects, outreach and evangelism, charity works and many more works related to the Gospel across Africa.

The awards seek to unearth, encourage, motivate and inspire musicians and Christian activities, mission, evangelism outfits to aspire to attain excellence in their ministries and businesses and to be of better service to the Kingdom of God.

“We are honoured to receive the Africa Gospel TV Station of the year award at AGAFEST 2019! We want to thank all our viewers for voting for us and for your continued support. God bless you,” the Station said in a statement.

PRAISE TV, Ghana’s premier Christian TV channel, was launched in 2015, becoming Ghana’s most watched faith-based TV channel.

Praise TV provides Ghanaians with an important window into Christian infotainment, establishing itself as a provider of quality programming related to education, lifestyle and culture.

PRAISE TV has an unmatched tradition for airing the very best in faith and family-friendly content for every age group and is also a leader in using cutting-edge technology to reach more viewers around the world with programming that entertains, inspires, and changes lives through God's message of hope and grace.

GNA