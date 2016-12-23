The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has appealed to politicians to allow officials of the Ghana Education Service (GES) the free hand to operate

By Boakye-Baafi, GNA



Abankro (Ash), Dec 23, GNA - The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has appealed to politicians to allow officials of the Ghana Education Service (GES) the free hand to operate.

They should stop meddling – interfering with the work of the education authorities.

The acting National President of the Association, Ms. Philippa Larsen, was delivering a goodwill message at a festival of Nine Lessons and Carols held at the GNAT Village in Abankro in the Ejisu-Juaben Municipality.

She used the occasion to remind teachers to continue to give it their all to raise the quality of education.

They should uphold professional ethics, show strong commitment and passion for the job, she added.

GNA