By Regina Benneh, GNA Sunyani, June 23, GNA - A Police Constable, Emmanuel Boakye of the Brong-Ahafo Regional Police Operational Unit is on admission at the Sunyani Regional Hospital (SRH) for suffering an eye injury during an operational duty on Wednesday. Police Constable Boakye who is responding to treatment was hit with a stone at his right eye by a mob of aggrieved workers of some local sub

By Regina Benneh, GNA



Sunyani, June 23, GNA - A Police Constable, Emmanuel Boakye of the Brong-Ahafo Regional Police Operational Unit is on admission at the Sunyani Regional Hospital (SRH) for suffering an eye injury during an operational duty on Wednesday.

Police Constable Boakye who is responding to treatment was hit with a stone at his right eye by a mob of aggrieved workers of some local sub-Contractors of Newmont Gold Ghana Limited (NGGL), Ahafo Mine.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Kwame Tachie-Poku, the Regional Police Commander, speaking to the Ghana News Agency said, the team led by him was in the town, Ntotoroso in the Asutifi North District of Brong-Ahafo Region, to bring a situation of rising tension under control.

DCOP Tachie-Poku said the Command had information of rising tension at Ntotoroso after a peaceful demonstration by the workers earlier on Saturday, 16 June, 2018 where their leadership presented a petition to the Management of Newmont in demand of salary increment.

He said a section of the workers in the subsequent days were still engaging in some acts of lawlessness that culminated to harassment and prevention of their law-abiding colleagues from going to work at the Newmont’s Plant Site which brought its operations to a halt.

DCOP Tachie-Poku said the Regional Security Council (REGSEC) invited Management of Newmont and the leadership of the workers to a meeting for lasting solutions to the impasse.

Consequently the REGSEC chaired by Mr Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh, the Regional Minister, constituted a Committee to look into the matter and entreated the workers to resume work.

Hence the Regional Police Command detailed the team to the place to address the workers DCOP Tachie-Poku said

But as soon as the Police vehicles landed people from different directions that numbered about 250 emerged and chanting war songs which made it difficult for him to talk to them, he said.

DCOP Tachie-Poku stated the situation became chaotic, saying the mob started throwing stones and in the process Constable Boakye became a victim while windscreens of two of the vehicles were smashed and that compelled the team to leave the scene.

He said Constable Boakye was rushed to the SRH for treatment but was admitted, adding that the leadership of the workers later in the evening followed up to the Regional Police Headquarters to plead with the Police Command for clemency.

DCOP Tachie-Poku said the Command had beefed up security in the area with anti-riot vehicles and water cannons and assured Management of Newmont and residence of Ntotoroso of the Police’s readiness and preparedness in bringing the situation under control.

He said currently the place was calm, all the workers had also resumed work but no arrest have yet been made whiles investigations continues.

GNA