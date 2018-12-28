news, story, article

By Godwill Arthur-Mensah, GNA

Accra, Dec. 28, GNA - Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) David Senanu Eklu, Director-General of the Police Public Affairs, has said the Service respect the contributions of all stakeholders in crime prevention, including the role of miscreants for a safer community.

He noted that in policing everybody is regarded as a partner whether one had either been committed for a crime, suspect, witness or complainant.

He, therefore, assured of the Police’s commitment to preventing and reducing crime, saying that, it had laid a solid foundation for effective communication next year to support the Police Transformation Agenda.

He said the media was a key partner in fighting crime and urged media houses to continue providing vital information to the Police to aid crime prevention.

ACP David Eklu made the remarks in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at the sidelines of a get-to-gather organized by the Public Affairs Directorate of the Ghana Police Service, in Accra, on Friday.

The event was meant to show appreciation to the media for its support during the year under review in propagating the Service’s message to the public.

The Service presented gifts to some selected journalists, national service persons and police officers, who distinguished themselves in the past 12 months.

Earlier, Commissioner of Police (COP) Mr James Oppong Boanuh, the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, in a brief remark, said the Police Service had plans of establishing a media corps to support the Service’s information dissemination efforts to ensure accurate reportage.

He commended the media for the co-operation and support to the Service over the years in informing the public about its activities and was optimistic that the relationship would be strengthened in the coming years.

