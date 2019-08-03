news, story, article

Accra, Aug. 03, GNA - ACP David Eklu, Director General for Public Relations of the Ghana Police Service (GPS) has urged the public to remain calm as laboratory investigation continues in Takoradi girls' kidnapping case.

He said Media commentators are also expected to state facts that have been confirmed by Police and respect the sensibilities of their audiences especially, families of the kidnapped girls.

This followed a release issued by the police about human remains found by the police during investigations.

An operation by officers of Criminal Investigation Department and Western Regional Command had retrieved some human remains from a septic tank in a building previously occupied by convict Samuel Odeoutuk-Willis, who is standing trial for the kidnapping of the three Takoradi girls.

The human remains, discovered late on Friday, August 2, have been sent to the forensic science laboratory for analysis and further investigation.

GNA