The Police and the Ridge Regional hospitals in Accra recorded a total of 60 new births during Christmas and Boxing Day

By Iddi Yire, GNA

Accra, Dec 28, GNA - The Police and the Ridge Regional hospitals in Accra recorded a total of 60 new births during Christmas and Boxing Day.

The Police Hospital recorded 28 new births whilst the Ridge Regional Hospital had a total of 32 new births.

At the Police Hospital, 12 new babies; seven males and five females, were born on Christmas Day through normal delivery whilst 16 new babies; seven males and nine females, were born on Boxing Day.

Of the 16 two were born through Caesarean Section (CS).

The Ridge Regional Hospital, on the other hand, recorded 24 new births on Christmas Day, of which 10 were through CS.

The CS births were made up of seven males and four females including twins, while the normal birth deliveries were made up of 11 males and two females.

On Boxing Day, the Ridge Regional Hospital recorded eight new births of which four were through CS.

The CS babies were made up of three males and one female; but three were still-births.

The Boxing Day normal deliveries were made up of three males and one female.

The Public Relations Officer of the Police Hospital, Corporal Faustina Nunekpeku, urged nursing mothers to take very good care of their children.

She advised them to be mindful of the kind of food supplements they give to their children since some of them could be expired.

Dr Thomas Winsum Anabah, the Medical Director of the Ridge Regional Hospital, advised nursing mothers to take very good care of their babies and to make sure that they were always kept warm due to the Harmattan cold winds.

He urged them to continue breastfeeding and avoid alcohol.

GNA