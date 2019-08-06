news, story, article

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA

Nkroful (WR), Aug. 6, GNA - The Police have found the remains of another unidentified person at a place in Nkroful, where one of the men standing trial for alleged kidnapping of three girls in Takoradi, had gone to hide after he broke jail, in December, last year.

This brings to four, the number of human bodies recovered by police investigators within a space of five days, in their search for the missing girls.

Samuel Udoetuk Willis had been arrested over the disappearance of the girls and was being held in police cells but managed to flee and went into hiding at Nkroful New Site.

He was later re-arrested from his hideout and has since been serving time in prison for breaking jail.

The police in a post on their Facebook page said investigators “today discovered a fourth set of human remains in a well at Nkroful New Site near Takoradi”.

“The remains were found in a well near an uncompleted building where Willis was re-arrested in connection with the missing girls and was convicted on unlawful escape", it added.

It gave the assurance that investigations would continue to establish the identity of the remains.

The police in an earlier operation on last Friday, uncovered human remains buried in septic tank, near a building in which, the alleged kidnapper was living in Takoradi.

GNA