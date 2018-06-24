By Afedzi Abdullah, GNA Cape Coast, June 24, GNA - Personnel of the Ghana Police Service have been called to make efforts to upgrade and equip themselves with knowledge in ICT to be able to utilise modern technology to be able to deliver efficient security services. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Paul Manly Awuni, Central Regional Police Commander, who gave the advice, said the rapidly

Cape Coast, June 24, GNA - Personnel of the Ghana Police Service have been called to make efforts to upgrade and equip themselves with knowledge in ICT to be able to utilise modern technology to be able to deliver efficient security services.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Paul Manly Awuni, Central Regional Police Commander, who gave the advice, said the rapidly changing developments on the security and law enforcement landscapes called for corresponding changes in policing tactics of which ICT could play a key role.

DCOP Awuni was addressing members of the Central Regional Police Ladies Association (POLAS) under the theme: “The Current state of the Ghana Police Service and what is expected of police officers”, at its first general meeting of the year in Cape Coast.

He said though Ghana has emerged as a beacon of stability and a shining example to the rest of Africa, research had revealed that its prospects for a long term stability were being undermined by some important structural weakness.

This, he said, called for an increased demand on the Police service to deliver services that were more diverse, complex, skilled and specialised in nature.

In line with this, he said, the Police administration through its transformational agenda was committed to ensuring the welfare and professional development of officers, revamping the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), emboldening community policing, adopt proven ICT and strengthen Police Professional Standards Bureau.

With the transformation agenda, the Ghana Police Service hopes to become a world class police service capable of delivering planned, democratic, protective and peaceful services of international standards.

DCOP Awuni tasked the officers to show commitment, internalise the vision of the transformation agenda, have the belief that it was attainable and work professionally to make it a reality.

He commended POLAS members in various capacities within the Service for their hard work and dedication which had brought policing in Ghana to another level.

He urged them to strive hard, show commitment to work, be disciplined and exhibit high sense of professionalism to position themselves as indispensable force in driving the transformation agenda.

Superintendent Faustina Asare, Regional POLAS President, urged the Police ladies to take advantage of the Service's as well as the POLAS loan schemes which attracted low interest rates.

She advised them to plan well and leave within their means in order not to be overtaken by unnecessary debts.

DSP Hilda Maame Akarimanga, POLAS executive member urged the Police ladies not to sit down unconcerned but rather take advantage of the changing World to upgrade themselves in order to be relevant in their chosen career.

Touching on some administrative issues in the Service, DSP Akarimanga admonished the Police ladies to stop wearing short uniforms and too much make-up but be neat and smart adding that they were role models to the youth.

“The Police administration is not against you enhancing your beauty but you should not overdo it”, she said

She encouraged them to brighten the comer wherever they were, be polite, proactive and not engage in acts that would bring the name of the Service into disrepute.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Esther Bibah, Kotokuraba Police Crime Officer, expressed worry about the increasing drug use among the youth and advised parents to monitor the activities of their children.

