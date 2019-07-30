news, story, article

By Caleb Kuleke/ Ethel Nkansah, GNA

Ho, July 30, GNA - Commissioner of Police (COP) Ken Yeboah, Director General of Administration has asked the newly trained personnel of the service to be agents of change.

He said unprofessional conducts of some personnel had affected the public confidence in the Service and had brought their corporate image into disrepute.

Mr Yeboah, who was speaking at a passing out parade of 141 Police recruits in Ho, called for change of attitude to reverse the erroneous image.

“You are passing out at the time the Service is undergoing reformation, and as you step out to discharge your duties, see yourselves as change agents," he stated.

He urged them to strive and uplift the image of the Service by engaging in professional acts and conducts which will increase public confidence and foster coherent partnership between the Service and the public.

“Members of the public must feel the sense of mission of the Service to prevent crime, detection, apprehension and prosecution of offenders consistent with the law”.

Mr Yeboah charged the personnel to work together with the public, saying, “crime prevention is a shared responsibility ...you must positively collaborate with people, if you are to make strides in your work."

He said the profession required a lot of sacrifices and commitment therefore it was necessary for personnel to consider it as a calling to serve humanity, promote peace and security.

“As law enforcement officers be reminded that you remain accountable of your action to the people you serve."

The personnel were taken through academic disciplines, practical police duties, Police Service instructions, criminal law, criminal procedure, criminal investigation, law of evidence, Acts and Decrees, Basic Officer skills, professional policing ethics and report writing among others.

Randolph Alexander emerged as best trainee in academics, best in child friendly policing and the overall best trainee.

