Koforidua (E/R), Jan 26, GNA – Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Peterkin Yentumi Gyinae, the Eastern Regional Commander, has urged officers and men of the service to be even-handed in the enforcement of the law.

He was addressing a parade held at the forecourt of the regional police headquarters in Koforidua to say thank you to officers and men of the command for the excellent job done in the last December general election.

The election passed off peacefully largely because of the security measures put in place and professionalism of the police.

DCOP Gyinae asked them to continue to work hard to ensure peace and security for everybody.

He used the occasion to renew the call for strong public support in the fight to bring down crime, telling the people to be bold to provide the police with useful leads to arrest and prosecute criminals.

