By Dennis Peprah, GNA

Kenyasi, (Ahafo), July 02, GNA - Police in Kenyasi have intensified manhunt for a-35-year-old unemployed who allegedly butchered a-two-month-old baby girl to death at Wamahinso, a mining community in the Ahafo Region.

The suspect, Frank Naro, attacked Selina Seidu, 25, in a farm and inflicted multiple cutlass wounds on her and the baby girl.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Teddy Damteh Brown, who confirmed the story to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said the incident happened on Thursday August 1, around 1330 hours.

He said the victim, Seidu is in a critical condition, receiving treatment at the Hwidiem St Elizabeth Hospital, while the body of the baby was deposited at the hospital's mortuary.

DSP Brown explained the victim was working in her farm when the suspect who was wielding a sharp machete attacked her and the baby and bolted.

Some neighbours around the farm heard the victim screaming for help and rushed to the scene and saw her and the baby in a pool of blood, but the baby died on arrival at the Gyedu Health Centre.

